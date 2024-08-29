The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,298,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.7% during the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,616,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,541,000 after purchasing an additional 674,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

