The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Lottery’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Megan Quinn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.15 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,460.00 ($34,770.27). In other news, insider Anne Brennan purchased 20,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.95 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of A$100,574.10 ($67,955.47). Also, insider Megan Quinn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.15 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,460.00 ($34,770.27). Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

