The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average of $103.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.