The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 67.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

