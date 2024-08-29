The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $224.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.