The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Westaim Price Performance

OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Westaim has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $376.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 737.56% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

