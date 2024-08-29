Theodoros Xenohristos Sells 98,490 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodoros Xenohristos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CAVA Group alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of CAVA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $8,190,900.00.

CAVA Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CAVA opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.76 and a beta of 3.27. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $128.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.