TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

TherapeuticsMD last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company's stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

