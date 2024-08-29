Thomas D. Logan Sells 7,500 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,984,187. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas D. Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $81,525.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $81,675.00.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIR. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 61.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

