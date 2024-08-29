Thomas Glassbrooke Allen Sells 32,336 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $194,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,071. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Glassbrooke Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $52,112.13.

Shares of SHCO opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHCO. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

