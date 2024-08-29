Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$189.63.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$229.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$225.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$221.25. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$163.01 and a 52-week high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 5.2408144 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. In related news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. Also, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,497 shares of company stock valued at $246,818. 69.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.