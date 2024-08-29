thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TKAMY opened at $3.61 on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

