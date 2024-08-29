Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as low as $6.10. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 19,263 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
