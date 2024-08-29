TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.52

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.52 and traded as high as C$42.65. TMX Group shares last traded at C$42.56, with a volume of 375,643 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.44.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.52.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$361.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6003781 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.