Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.