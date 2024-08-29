Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TTP opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $42.04.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
