TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.