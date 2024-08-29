TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.