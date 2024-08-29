Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$0.56. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 89,666 shares trading hands.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock has a market cap of C$130.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68.

Insider Activity at Touchstone Exploration

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$30,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,673 shares of company stock worth $40,427. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

