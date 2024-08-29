Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Up 13.3%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 57,772,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 251,245,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

