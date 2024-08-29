Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $180.57

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.57, but opened at $185.36. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $186.21, with a volume of 125,347 shares.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $252.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.43.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after purchasing an additional 742,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 109.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after acquiring an additional 228,434 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

