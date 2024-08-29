Traders Buy High Volume of Chesapeake Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,299 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 2,632 put options.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHK opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,253,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 824,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after buying an additional 58,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

