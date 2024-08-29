Traders Buy Large Volume of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Call Options (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 32,102 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 24,269 call options.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Trading Up 11.1 %

2x Long VIX Futures ETF stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78.

Institutional Trading of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVIX. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

