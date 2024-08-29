Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 223% compared to the average volume of 2,475 put options.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.