Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,290 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 6,451 put options.

StoneCo Trading Down 3.4 %

STNE stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.32.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in StoneCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $4,385,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Get Our Latest Report on STNE

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.