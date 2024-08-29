Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,290 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average volume of 6,451 put options.
STNE stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.32.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in StoneCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $4,385,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
