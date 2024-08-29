Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Trimmed by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

TT opened at $352.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.93 and a 200-day moving average of $315.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $355.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

