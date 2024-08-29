TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Shares of TAC opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.88. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

