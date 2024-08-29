TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

TransAlta stock opened at C$11.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$13.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.67.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$582.00 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 19.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.906535 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total transaction of C$194,958.00. In other news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$194,958.00. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 48,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total transaction of C$536,674.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,211 shares of company stock worth $1,410,404. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.29.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

