Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 0.3 %
TCI stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.57. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.
About Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
