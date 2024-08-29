Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCI

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 70,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

TCI stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.57. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.