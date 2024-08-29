Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Up 53.1% in August

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVPKF. Citigroup upgraded Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.