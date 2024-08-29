Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.69

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.69 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.76). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 55.75 ($0.74), with a volume of 48,666 shares.

Tribal Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £118.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5,575.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

Tribal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Tribal Group

Tribal Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Pickett sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £56,700 ($74,772.52). 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

