Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading 0.6% Higher

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.70 ($0.64). Approximately 100,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,681,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.40 ($0.64).

Trident Royalties Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.72. The stock has a market cap of £142.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,870.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. It operates through Precious, Bulk, Battery Metals, and Base segments. The company's portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, zinc, mineral sands, and iron ore. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Mali, and Kenya.

