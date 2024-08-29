Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

