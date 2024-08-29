Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Trinity Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Trinity Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

