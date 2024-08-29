Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Up 53.7% in August

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,800 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 31st total of 529,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Trio Petroleum Stock Down 6.8 %

TPET opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Trio Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -8.70.

Get Trio Petroleum alerts:

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio Petroleum

In other news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $51,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $141,300. 14.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio Petroleum stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,826 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Trio Petroleum worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trio Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.