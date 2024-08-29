Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Short Interest Up 53.7% in August

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 813,800 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 31st total of 529,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Trio Petroleum Stock Down 6.8 %
TPET opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Trio Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -8.70.
Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio Petroleum stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,826 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Trio Petroleum worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.
