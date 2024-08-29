Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.40) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.53).

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 162.90 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 156.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,330.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 127.10 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 173 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

