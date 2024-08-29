TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Short Interest Up 45.6% in August

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the July 31st total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TROOPS Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TROO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,091. TROOPS has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

