True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as high as C$10.28. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$10.13, with a volume of 17,680 shares trading hands.

TNT.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$146.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

