TrueContext (CVE:PFM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.60

TrueContext Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.60. TrueContext shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.
TrueContext Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$80.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60.
TrueContext Company Profile
TrueContext Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. It offers ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.
