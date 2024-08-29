TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.37. 699 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $6.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.69.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

