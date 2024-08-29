Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.