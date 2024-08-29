Truist Financial Increases COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target to $31.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDP. Wedbush boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

CDP opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. COPT Defense Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

