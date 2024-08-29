Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $19.74 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %
JPM opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day moving average is $197.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $222.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $635.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.