Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Trustmark Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

