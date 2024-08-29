Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX) Short Interest Update

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 142,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turnstone Biologics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Turnstone Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turnstone Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turnstone Biologics by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 179,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 130,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSBX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Turnstone Biologics from $20.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Turnstone Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Turnstone Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSBX opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Turnstone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Turnstone Biologics will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

