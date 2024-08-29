TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Shares Up 1.4%

TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
TVA Group Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.
TVA Group Company Profile
TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. The company operates through Broadcasting, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, Magazines, and Production & Distribution segments. The Broadcasting segment engages in marketing digital products associated with various televisual brands; digital products associated with various televisual brands, as well as engages in commercial production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TVA Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.