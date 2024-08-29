TVA Group (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Shares Up 1.4%

TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

TVA Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. The company operates through Broadcasting, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, Magazines, and Production & Distribution segments. The Broadcasting segment engages in marketing digital products associated with various televisual brands; digital products associated with various televisual brands, as well as engages in commercial production.

