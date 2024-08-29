TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

TWFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.36.

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. TWFG has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

In other TWFG news, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

