Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,238,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 801,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

