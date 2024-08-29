UBS Group Cuts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $165.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $193.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANF. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Abercrombie & Fitch to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF stock opened at $138.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock worth $3,875,693. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,494,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,615,000 after buying an additional 399,922 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,897,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 306,616 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

