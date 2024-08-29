UBS Group Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $310.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.87.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $264.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.21. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $141.97 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.