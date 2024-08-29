UBS Group Raises HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $37.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the computer maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HP by 1,472.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after buying an additional 2,120,096 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,672,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 10,188.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

