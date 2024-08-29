UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in August

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UCB Trading Down 0.5 %

UCB stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. UCB has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $90.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

